Nanded Declares Holiday Amid Heavy Rain Alert, Exams Postponed

An orange alert for heavy rains prompted the Nanded administration to declare a holiday for all educational institutions in the district this Saturday. The directive was issued by District Collector and Disaster Management Authority Chairman Rahul Kardile.

The holiday covers anganwadis, government and private schools, Zilla Parishad and municipal institutions, along with ashram schools, colleges, private coaching classes, and vocational training centres, according to an official statement.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre warns of torrential rain, and with local irrigation projects at full capacity and major rivers flowing above warning levels, the administration has proactively closed schools to safeguard students and avoid potential mishaps.

In related news, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the Maharashtra Civil Services Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025 from September 28 to November 9. Candidates are urged to update their schedules accordingly.