Beyond Devices: OECD Warns Pedagogy and Equity Drive Digital Success in Schools

The OECD’s Education Working Paper No. 335, produced by the University of Stavanger in collaboration with the OECD Secretariat and commissioned by Ireland’s Department of Education and Youth, investigates the impact of digital technologies on students’ learning and motivation. Drawing on systematic reviews, meta-analyses and primary studies, it provides a panoramic view of how programming, media literacy, gaming, extended reality and artificial intelligence are being used in classrooms across the world. At the heart of the report is a clear reminder: digital tools alone do not transform education. Their success depends on pedagogy, teacher competence and the capacity to overcome challenges such as digital inequity, distraction and cognitive overload.

Programming as a Gateway to Thinking

The paper devotes significant attention to programming and robotics, positioning them as gateways to computational thinking, creativity and problem-solving. For younger children, block-based environments like Scratch reduce the burden of syntax while nurturing logical reasoning and creativity. As students grow older, text-based languages such as Python or Java open the door to real-world applications, though they demand more cognitive effort and careful scaffolding. Hybrid environments that blend block-based and text-based approaches can ease this transition. Robotics adds a tangible dimension, giving primary students hands-on experience, but the novelty fades in higher grades as tasks grow more complex. Importantly, programming skills are shown to transfer into other domains: mathematical problem-solving, creative thinking, spatial reasoning and even metacognition. Teachers play a decisive role in managing this learning process, with collaborative projects and scaffolded instruction proving most effective. Yet, the report cautions that prolonged interventions may diminish enthusiasm, and without professional development, many teachers feel ill-prepared to lead coding-based education.

Literacy in a Digital World

When it comes to language and literacy, the study finds that digital media production can be transformative, especially for students from less stimulating home environments. Digital storytelling, podcasting and multimedia platforms support comprehension, vocabulary growth and collaboration. Computer-assisted instruction, with adaptive feedback, proves effective in building foundational reading and writing skills. At the same time, balance is vital. Writing tools with grammar and spelling support can help learners focus on generating content, but handwriting remains essential in early education. Similarly, while digital reading encourages speed, paper reading promotes deeper comprehension and reflective engagement, especially with complex texts. Social media, another layer of literacy, extends collaboration beyond the classroom yet carries familiar risks of distraction, privacy concerns and cyberbullying. The authors argue that teachers’ careful blending of digital and analogue methods is crucial to creating meaningful literacy outcomes.

Play, Immersion and the Learning Edge

The paper highlights the motivational power of gaming. Game-based learning enhances engagement across age groups and subjects, from mathematics to social studies. Serious games encourage critical thinking, role-playing games cultivate empathy and social skills, while sandbox environments like Minecraft foster creativity and teamwork. Exergames even combine physical movement with cognitive tasks, improving both health and learning. But effective integration is not automatic. Games must be aligned with curricular goals, and access must be equitable, otherwise, they risk reinforcing existing inequalities. Teachers again are cast as the mediators, responsible for choosing the right games, scaffolding experiences and ensuring that excitement translates into genuine learning. Beyond gaming, extended reality technologies, augmented, virtual and mixed reality, offer even more immersive possibilities. Augmented reality enhances spatial reasoning in mathematics, virtual laboratories allow safe experimentation in science, and simulations help students grasp complex concepts interactively. Extended reality also shows promise for inclusion, particularly for students with special needs. Yet these innovations face hurdles: high costs, technical barriers and the urgent need for teacher training to handle new tools with confidence.

Artificial Intelligence at the Frontier of Education

Perhaps the most forward-looking section of the report concerns artificial intelligence and learning analytics. Intelligent tutoring systems and natural language processing tools can provide instant feedback, reduce teacher workload and foster engagement. Learning analytics helps identify struggling students early, enabling targeted interventions. AI-powered chatbots encourage collaboration by ensuring balanced participation, while accessibility tools create more inclusive learning environments for students with disabilities. But optimism is tempered with concern. High costs of implementation, digital divides, ethical dilemmas around data use and the risk of cognitive overload all require careful consideration. The report stresses that AI should be seen as a complement to teachers, not a replacement. Ethical safeguards, infrastructure investments and teacher training are indispensable if AI is to become a sustainable and equitable force in education.

A Cautious Optimism for the Future

The report closes on a note of cautious optimism. Digital technologies can enhance learning, spark creativity and prepare students for a future where digital literacy is essential. Yet the effectiveness of every tool depends on how it is used, by whom, and in what context. Teachers remain central, not only as facilitators of content but as guides who balance technology with human interaction, scaffold learning, and create inclusive environments. The greatest risk lies not in adopting too little technology but in assuming that devices themselves can deliver transformation. Instead, thoughtful pedagogical integration, equitable access and sustained professional development are the true enablers of success. With these elements in place, digitalisation in education holds the potential to enrich classrooms and broaden opportunities for all learners.