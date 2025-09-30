UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged at least 54 state private universities as defaulters for failing to submit requisite information under section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956. These institutions have neglected public disclosures on their websites, according to officials.

Despite multiple reminders via emails and online meetings, the universities have not provided detailed documents for inspection and failed to upload necessary information on their websites. This information is intended to be accessible to students and the general public through a direct link on each university's homepage.

Madhya Pradesh tops the list with ten defaulter institutions, followed by Gujarat, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. The UGC has issued a warning for universities to rectify these issues immediately and hinted at possible actions if non-compliance continues. Recent months have seen the UGC tighten oversight on private universities, previously warning 23 institutions in July for not appointing ombudspersons.

(With inputs from agencies.)