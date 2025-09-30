Pioneering Partnership: Just Learn Collaborates with UPEACE for Global Education Impact

In a significant development in the world of education and skill development, Just Learn, an award-winning EdTech and SkillTech startup, has joined forces with the Centre for Executive Education (CEE) at the University for Peace (UPEACE), established by the United Nations. This new collaboration reflects a mutual commitment to advancing inclusive and impactful education globally.

Under this partnership, Just Learn will offer certification courses in various sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and digital literacy, each co-branded with the UPEACE logo, enhancing credibility and recognition. These courses are designed to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, providing tools and skills essential for sustainable employment.

With a reach spanning over 75 countries, Just Learn's global skilling initiative is set to impact a billion lives, reinforcing the brand's dedication to revolutionizing education through technology. Organizations and individuals can access these transformative courses through Just Learn's platform, with certificates verified and listed on the official UPEACE CEE website.

