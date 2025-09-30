Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: Just Learn Collaborates with UPEACE for Global Education Impact

Just Learn, an EdTech and SkillTech startup, has partnered with the United Nations-affiliated University for Peace to offer co-branded certification courses. This strategic partnership expands Just Learn's global reach, aiming to upskill and reskill a billion individuals worldwide, aligning with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:11 IST
Pioneering Partnership: Just Learn Collaborates with UPEACE for Global Education Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the world of education and skill development, Just Learn, an award-winning EdTech and SkillTech startup, has joined forces with the Centre for Executive Education (CEE) at the University for Peace (UPEACE), established by the United Nations. This new collaboration reflects a mutual commitment to advancing inclusive and impactful education globally.

Under this partnership, Just Learn will offer certification courses in various sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and digital literacy, each co-branded with the UPEACE logo, enhancing credibility and recognition. These courses are designed to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, providing tools and skills essential for sustainable employment.

With a reach spanning over 75 countries, Just Learn's global skilling initiative is set to impact a billion lives, reinforcing the brand's dedication to revolutionizing education through technology. Organizations and individuals can access these transformative courses through Just Learn's platform, with certificates verified and listed on the official UPEACE CEE website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aequs Inches Towards IPO Launch with SEBI Approval

Aequs Inches Towards IPO Launch with SEBI Approval

 India
2
India Secures ICAO Council Seat, Pledges Aviation Advancements

India Secures ICAO Council Seat, Pledges Aviation Advancements

 India
3
Skyward Surge: Projected Boom in Global Air Passenger Traffic

Skyward Surge: Projected Boom in Global Air Passenger Traffic

 India
4
TCS Announces Leadership Transition in HR

TCS Announces Leadership Transition in HR

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025