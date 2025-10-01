Left Menu

Adarsh Kumar: From Champaran to Global Recognition

Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old from Bihar, won the USD 100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025 in London. Raised by a single mother in poverty, Adarsh's dedication to education led him to international accolades. His ventures have significantly impacted education and welfare access for underserved communities.

An 18-year-old student from Bihar, Adarsh Kumar, has been declared the winner of the USD 100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025 at a ceremony in London. His journey from poverty to international acclaim has inspired many across the globe.

Selected from nearly 11,000 nominations from 148 countries, Adarsh was recognized for his significant contributions to education and society. Raised by a single mother who cleaned homes to support his education, Adarsh became the first to win a full-ride scholarship to the Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur.

Determined to share his success, Adarsh founded Mission Badlao, aiding 1,300 families in accessing welfare schemes. His subsequent initiative, Skillzo, has reached over 20,000 underserved students. With his prize money, he plans to launch SkillzoX and the Ignite Fellowship to further his mission of empowering young changemakers.

