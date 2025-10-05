Gauteng’s Education Revolution Enters the Digital Age

In a major step toward transforming education through technology, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced that it has successfully established 8,596 smart classrooms across the province. The initiative is part of the department’s long-term Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Strategy, which aims to digitally modernize classrooms—especially in township and under-resourced schools—to promote interactive learning, digital literacy, and 21st-century teaching methods.

The announcement was made in a departmental statement outlining key educational developments, investments, and future goals. The initiative represents one of the most comprehensive digital learning rollouts in South Africa, affirming the province’s position as a leader in technology-driven education.

Smart Classrooms: Technology Meets Teaching

Over the past few years, GDE has been systematically deploying LED interactive display panels in targeted secondary and primary schools to enhance classroom engagement and digital collaboration. These high-definition multi-touch panels—compatible with stylus pens and featuring Wi-Fi, LAN, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity—serve as digital teaching boards capable of integrating multimedia content, e-learning software, and real-time student participation.

Each unit includes a manufacturer’s warranty, educator training, and maintenance support, ensuring sustainability and effective use.

According to GDE, full ICT schools receive smart classrooms from Grades 7 to 12, while township and no-fee schools benefit from installations in Grades 10 to 12, depending on their infrastructure readiness. Every classroom is required to meet minimum operational standards, including reliable electricity, secure environments, and proper safety installations.

Financial Investments in Smart Education

The rollout represents a substantial financial commitment by the province to educational technology. Over the last three financial years, GDE has invested heavily in LED interactive display boards, reflecting an incremental cost pattern in line with inflation and advanced specifications:

2022/23 : 1,020 boards purchased at R123,950 each.

2023/24 : 1,000 boards procured at R124,730 per unit.

2024/25: 500 boards acquired at R125,300 per unit.

Each purchase includes installation, training, and maintenance, making the overall project cost-efficient and turnkey.

The department confirmed that Bongani Rainmaker Logistics has been appointed to manage the provisioning and installation of LED panels under a R63 million contract for the 2024/25 financial year, of which R62.65 million has already been disbursed.

While the department’s digital transformation drive continues, no new smart classroom installations are planned for 2025/26 due to budgetary constraints. However, officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining existing smart classrooms and expanding digital teaching resources through future funding cycles.

Inclusive Education: Strengthening Support for Special Schools

Parallel to the digital rollout, GDE continues to strengthen its special education programmes across the province. The department currently employs 655 full-time specialists, comprising 522 therapists and 133 nurses, to support learners with diverse educational and medical needs.

Psychologists stationed at both the head office and district levels extend additional assistance to schools within their respective jurisdictions, ensuring that psychological and emotional well-being are integrated into the learning environment.

Staffing challenges remain a focus, with the department confirming 453 teacher vacancies and 125 specialist vacancies across special schools. To address this, recruitment drives are held twice annually at a national level, supported by the Occupation-Specific Dispensation (OSD) policy to enhance retention of skilled staff.

Specialised Curricula for Learners with Disabilities

The GDE has expanded access to specialized curricula designed to equip learners with practical and occupational skills. These include:

Technical Occupational Curriculum (TOC) offered in 44 schools ,

Differentiated Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (DCAPS) for Severe Intellectual Disabilities in 73 schools , and

Learning Programme for Profound Intellectual Disabilities (LPPID) in 27 schools.

Professional development remains a priority—99.66% of special school educators are registered with the South African Council of Educators (SACE), while 22% hold additional qualifications in inclusive education or related fields.

Training and continuous learning initiatives are conducted through the Mathew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance, with ongoing Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) and integrated school assessment pilots helping refine teaching methods for learners with special needs.

Samson LSEN School: A Model of Practical Learning

The Samson LSEN School, catering to 486 learners, has been allocated R8.9 million for the 2025/26 financial year to support teaching, learner well-being, transportation, and skills training.

Half of the teaching time at the school is dedicated to practical and vocational skills, including:

Consumer Studies ,

Motor Mechanics ,

Hair Care ,

Computer Literacy , and

Woodwork.

These programmes are evaluated by the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) and the GDE District Curriculum and Assessment Units to ensure compliance with national occupational standards.

Skills classrooms, funded in 2022 and completed in late 2024, are now ready for full use. Each accommodates 15 learners and provides a hands-on environment that prepares students for workplace readiness and entrepreneurship.

Infrastructure Development: Nancefield Primary School Progress

The GDE also provided an update on the Nancefield Primary School project in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg South, which has now reached 69% completion. The project, led by SMC Construction & Building with DNA Land Use Consultants as professional service providers, has received full payment for work completed to date.

To ensure timely delivery, an additional R87 million has been allocated for the project’s completion in the upcoming financial year. Once completed, the new school is expected to feature modern classrooms, sports facilities, and upgraded safety infrastructure—furthering the department’s goal of creating safe, high-quality learning environments.

A Holistic Vision for Education in Gauteng

The Gauteng Department of Education’s twin focus on digital innovation and inclusivity signals a transformative era in the province’s education system. By combining technological advancement, infrastructure investment, and human resource development, the department aims to ensure that every learner—regardless of background or ability—has access to quality, equitable, and future-ready education.

As the department looks ahead, it remains committed to the principle that “every classroom counts, every learner matters”—a vision that continues to drive Gauteng’s progress toward becoming a model for educational excellence in South Africa.