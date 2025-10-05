Empowering the Next Generation: J&K's Path to Innovation

In a recent address at a local educational institution, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the vital role of youth in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that the government would provide the necessary support to foster the talents of young scholars and scientists.

Sinha highlighted the importance of independent thinking and innovation, urging young individuals to pursue creative and entrepreneurial paths. He declared that the growth of both the region and the nation hinges on the ambitions and achievements of its youth.

The Lieutenant Governor called for redefining educational environments, advocating for schools to become centers of curiosity and innovation. He stressed that classrooms should serve as platforms for exploring new ideas and aspirations.

