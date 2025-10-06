Kerala's Educational Governance: Minister R Bindhu's Call for Stronger Syndicate Oversight

On Monday, Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindhu, addressed the state assembly, expressing concerns about vice-chancellors yielding to external pressure and making unauthorized decisions.

Accusing some VCs of indifference, she proposed a bill mandating university syndicate meetings every two months to ensure proper governance.

Bindhu highlighted the recent issues at Kerala University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, underscoring the need for stronger oversight to align university operations with societal interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)