Kerala's Educational Governance: Minister R Bindhu's Call for Stronger Syndicate Oversight

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindhu, criticized certain vice-chancellors for succumbing to external pressures and acting beyond their authority. She proposed a bill requiring bi-monthly syndicate meetings to enhance transparency and accountability, emphasizing the importance of these meetings for university governance and alignment with societal interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:43 IST
Kerala Higher Education
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindhu, addressed the state assembly, expressing concerns about vice-chancellors yielding to external pressure and making unauthorized decisions.

Accusing some VCs of indifference, she proposed a bill mandating university syndicate meetings every two months to ensure proper governance.

Bindhu highlighted the recent issues at Kerala University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, underscoring the need for stronger oversight to align university operations with societal interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

