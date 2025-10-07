Left Menu

Government Preschools in Delhi Excel Over Private Counterparts: Study

A study by Jamia Millia Islamia reveals that government preschools in Delhi outperform private ones in areas such as infrastructure, curriculum, and safety. However, gaps in hygiene and teaching quality persist. Anganwadis continue to be rated mostly average. The study emphasizes improving Anganwadis and regulating private preschools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:36 IST
Government Preschools in Delhi Excel Over Private Counterparts: Study
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising revelation, government preschools in Delhi have been found to outperform private institutions across several key areas, according to a comprehensive study conducted by Jamia Millia Islamia. The study assessed 45 preschools and ranked them based on infrastructure, curriculum, and safety, among other factors.

Despite their superior performance, the study highlighted persisting challenges in hygiene and teaching quality across these educational setups. Anganwadi centers were mostly found to be average or poor in most categories, pointing to a need for targeted improvements, particularly in hygiene and safety, the researchers noted.

The study also stressed the importance of regulating private preschools, which currently lack uniform quality standards. It urged regular monitoring of government institutions to ensure sustained quality education. The findings underscore the critical role of quality early childhood education in shaping the nation's future human capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

 Global
2
Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

 India
4
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025