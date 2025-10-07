Government Preschools in Delhi Excel Over Private Counterparts: Study

In a surprising revelation, government preschools in Delhi have been found to outperform private institutions across several key areas, according to a comprehensive study conducted by Jamia Millia Islamia. The study assessed 45 preschools and ranked them based on infrastructure, curriculum, and safety, among other factors.

Despite their superior performance, the study highlighted persisting challenges in hygiene and teaching quality across these educational setups. Anganwadi centers were mostly found to be average or poor in most categories, pointing to a need for targeted improvements, particularly in hygiene and safety, the researchers noted.

The study also stressed the importance of regulating private preschools, which currently lack uniform quality standards. It urged regular monitoring of government institutions to ensure sustained quality education. The findings underscore the critical role of quality early childhood education in shaping the nation's future human capital.

