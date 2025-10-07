Left Menu

India's Largest Student Innovation Movement Extended: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon, India's largest school hackathon, has extended its registration deadline to October 11. It aims to involve over one crore students from 2.5 lakh schools in innovative prototype development across four national themes. The event will conclude with winners announced in December.

The deadline for the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon', a national student innovation movement, has been extended to October 11, as announced by Ministry of Education officials. Originally set to conclude on October 6, the extension seeks to accommodate more participants.

Initiated by the Ministry of Education along with the Atal Innovation Mission, this massive hackathon asks students from classes 6-12 to join teams and create innovative solutions. The focus is on addressing real-world challenges through four key national themes.

The Buildathon began on September 23, with live events set for October 13, and winners slated to be revealed in December. Students will work on themes such as self-reliant systems, indigenous ideas, local product promotion, and sustainable growth.

