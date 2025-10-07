Nagpur Flying Club Soars Among Top Aviation Training Institutes

The Nagpur Flying Club, a Maharashtra government-run establishment, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a spot among the top ten 'Category B' aviation training institutions in India, as revealed by the recent national rankings from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the DGCA's evaluation, 13 institutes were categorized under 'Category B', with the Nagpur Flying Club clinching the 10th position on October 1. The club is managed with oversight by the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner, who serves as its chairperson.

The facility currently boasts four training aircraft and accommodates training for 41 students, with 26 presently in flight training. Spearheaded by Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, the club has logged more than 772 hours of flight training at Morwa base in Chandrapur since February 2023, highlighting the club's operational capabilities and timely establishment of requisite facilities.