Nobel Prize 2025: Chemistry Laureates Honored for Revolutionary Metal–Organic Frameworks

In the latest recognition of scientific excellence, the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for groundbreaking work on metal–organic frameworks. The annual accolade by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences highlights innovation that could address pressing global issues.

The chemistry prize, announced after this year's medicine and physics awards, reflects Nobel's legacy. Initiated in 1901, the prizes honor advancements in science, literature, and peace, supplemented by economics. Chemistry, though sometimes overshadowed, consistently commemorates critical discoveries shaping numerous fields.

This year's winners share 11 million Swedish crowns, continuing a storied tradition of recognizing scientific contributions. Exemplifying the awards' prestige, last year's honorees were lauded for protein structure breakthroughs, essential for drug development. The legacy of Nobel, a chemist himself, endures through these annual celebrations of ingenuity.

