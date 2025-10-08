IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path
Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF managing director, highlights a slight weakening in the U.S. economy and calls for efforts to reduce its federal deficit. Speaking at a Milken Institute event, Georgieva stresses the importance of strong institutions and agile private sectors for global economic stability.
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has noted that recent data points to a softening in the U.S. economy. Her remarks came during a speech at the Milken Institute on Wednesday.
Georgieva emphasized the urgent need for the United States to address its burgeoning federal deficit, amid a climate of significant economic uncertainty.
She underscored the necessity for countries to rely on the dynamism of the private sector alongside robust government data and strong institutions, to create a fair and equitable economic landscape.
