Left Menu

IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF managing director, highlights a slight weakening in the U.S. economy and calls for efforts to reduce its federal deficit. Speaking at a Milken Institute event, Georgieva stresses the importance of strong institutions and agile private sectors for global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:30 IST
IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path
Economy

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has noted that recent data points to a softening in the U.S. economy. Her remarks came during a speech at the Milken Institute on Wednesday.

Georgieva emphasized the urgent need for the United States to address its burgeoning federal deficit, amid a climate of significant economic uncertainty.

She underscored the necessity for countries to rely on the dynamism of the private sector alongside robust government data and strong institutions, to create a fair and equitable economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

Israel and Hamas Initiate Groundbreaking Gaza Peace Deal

 United States
2
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
3
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
4
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025