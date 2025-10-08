IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has noted that recent data points to a softening in the U.S. economy. Her remarks came during a speech at the Milken Institute on Wednesday.

Georgieva emphasized the urgent need for the United States to address its burgeoning federal deficit, amid a climate of significant economic uncertainty.

She underscored the necessity for countries to rely on the dynamism of the private sector alongside robust government data and strong institutions, to create a fair and equitable economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)