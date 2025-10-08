Left Menu

Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel advised women to avoid live-in relationships during Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith's convocation. She emphasized making wise decisions, environmental responsibility, and education's role beyond earning degrees. Degrees were conferred to thousands, with a focus on gender equality and upcoming international collaboration.

Updated: 08-10-2025 20:55 IST
Governor Advocates Caution, Empowerment for Women in Uttar Pradesh
Anandiben Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel urged young women to exercise caution in their personal relationships, particularly live-in arrangements, to avoid exploitation. Her advice came while addressing the 47th convocation ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi.

During the event, which saw over 70,000 degrees awarded, Patel emphasized the importance of making considered choices amid rising violence against women. She also highlighted the need for education to instill discipline and a sense of duty, rather than solely being a means to earn certificates.

Governor Patel further discussed environmental awareness and a commitment to organic farming, stressing research to mitigate natural disasters. She lauded the institution's efforts in promoting equality and announced an impending MoU with Taiwan. Additionally, Patel distributed Anganwadi kits and unveiled a biography of the university's founder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

