Forest Clearance Faux Pas: Odisha's Ekalavya School Under Scrutiny

The Union environment ministry has raised concerns regarding unauthorized construction of an Ekalavya Model Residential School on forest land in Keonjhar district, Odisha, without the necessary forest clearance.

Constructed on 1.80 hectares of forest land, the school was built without prior approval according to the Forest Conservation Act. The district administration cited reliance on outdated land records as the primary cause for the lapse.

The Forest Advisory Committee has called for potential penalties and disciplinary action against responsible officials, urging regularization of the infraction given the school's public utility status as part of a broader initiative to educate tribal children.

(With inputs from agencies.)