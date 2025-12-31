Left Menu

Empowering Tribal Education and Culture in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government is expanding educational facilities for tribal students over the next three years to ensure equal access and quality. Upgrades will include infrastructure, smart classrooms, and libraries, while new schools and cultural centers will promote tribal culture and provide livelihood opportunities.

The Madhya Pradesh government is making significant strides to enhance educational opportunities for tribal students. Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah announced plans for expansive infrastructure, upgrades to smart classrooms and libraries, and the establishment of several educational institutions over the next three years.

The initiative aims to provide equal access to quality education with facilities such as Sandipani schools, Eklavya schools, and complex residential schools for girls and boys. Additionally, efforts will be made to enrich tribal religious and cultural sites, with art centers set up in 86 development blocks.

This comprehensive approach also includes the recognition of local crafts with GI tags, such as the Dindori Gond painting. Further, tribal self-help groups will run cafeterias in popular tourist spots, fostering economic empowerment while preserving cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

