Tripura's Drive for Tribal Education: Expanding Eklavya Model Residential Schools

In a bid to enhance educational opportunities for tribal students in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans to establish Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across all 58 blocks of the state.

Funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the EMRS scheme aims to deliver quality education to Scheduled Tribe children residing in remote locations, facilitating their access to higher education. The CM emphasized that the government prioritized educational quality, especially for those in rural areas.

The chief minister highlighted that before the BJP's governance in 2018, Tripura only had four EMRSs. Owing to the Centre's support, 21 additional EMRSs have been sanctioned, with 12 currently operational and two more expected by March 2026. The government seeks relaxation in existing guidelines to expand the number of EMRSs, crucial for achieving comprehensive educational coverage for tribal students.

(With inputs from agencies.)