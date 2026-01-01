Left Menu

Tripura's Drive for Tribal Education: Expanding Eklavya Model Residential Schools

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans to establish Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in all 58 blocks to enhance educational access for tribal students. EMRSs provide quality education to Scheduled Tribe children. Saha requested guideline relaxations to increase these schools' numbers in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:43 IST
Tripura's Drive for Tribal Education: Expanding Eklavya Model Residential Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance educational opportunities for tribal students in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans to establish Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across all 58 blocks of the state.

Funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the EMRS scheme aims to deliver quality education to Scheduled Tribe children residing in remote locations, facilitating their access to higher education. The CM emphasized that the government prioritized educational quality, especially for those in rural areas.

The chief minister highlighted that before the BJP's governance in 2018, Tripura only had four EMRSs. Owing to the Centre's support, 21 additional EMRSs have been sanctioned, with 12 currently operational and two more expected by March 2026. The government seeks relaxation in existing guidelines to expand the number of EMRSs, crucial for achieving comprehensive educational coverage for tribal students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

 Bulgaria
2
NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

NMDC's December Surge: Iron Ore Production and Sales Climb

 India
3
Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

 India
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set to Revolutionize Rail Travel in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026