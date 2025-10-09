AI Skills: The New Must-Have for Future Careers

A survey by Sanjay Ghodawat University highlights the escalating importance of AI knowledge, with 65% of students prioritizing it for future success. As industries evolve, AI proficiency emerges as a crucial skill.

Currently, 26% of students urge educational institutions to integrate AI into curricula, spotlighting the urgency for structural reforms in higher education.

Vinayak Bhosale, a trustee of SGU, emphasized the need for AI education, noting a current gap between industry demands and graduate readiness. This discrepancy could prompt significant educational reforms nationwide.

