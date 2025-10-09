Left Menu

Punjab Pioneers Entrepreneurial Education with New Mindset Course

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Course for higher education institutions in Punjab. The course aims to foster business skills among students, with the goal of enhancing economic development and job creation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:29 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, announced the introduction of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Course (EMC) for universities, ITIs, and polytechnic colleges across Punjab.

Speaking to a crowd, Kejriwal emphasized that education should prepare individuals to earn a living, contribute to society, and become exemplary citizens. He critiqued the existing education system, inherited from British colonial times, which focused more on producing clerks than entrepreneurs.

Kejriwal expressed optimism that this new course will break old patterns and empower Punjabi youth to significantly contribute to socioeconomic development both in Punjab and nationwide. By 2028, the course is expected to reach 5 lakh students, equipping them with essential business skills and modern technologies.

