MIT President Challenges White House Funding Directive

Massachusetts Institute of Technology's President, Sally Kornbluth, openly criticized a recent White House memo aimed at influencing federal funding policies for elite U.S. universities. On Friday, Kornbluth stated she "cannot support" the memo's stipulations, which she believes could limit MIT's independence and freedom of expression.

In a candid letter to U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Kornbluth contended that the memo contravenes the core principle that scientific funding should solely reflect scientific merit. This memo necessitates measures, such as capping international student enrollment and redefining gender based solely on biology. Compliance could lead to preferential funding, while non-conformance might result in financial penalties.

The directive is part of former President Donald Trump's broader strategy to exert influence over educational institutions perceived as too liberal. Several universities, including Brown and the University of Virginia, are strategizing responses, reflecting the widespread concern over the administration's attempts to influence academic policies through financial leverage.