Unibound Catalyst to Transform Kerala with Rs 870 Crore Education and Tourism Project

Unibound Catalyst Pvt Ltd is set to launch a monumental Rs 870 crores venture in the education and tourism sectors, located in Balussery, northern Kerala. The project, which will span over 96 acres, aims to blend educational facilities with tourism attractions, including a sports integrated education park and an amusement park.

The company has already submitted its Detailed Project Report for government approval, seeking single-window clearance. Speaking on the venture, Kerala's Industries Minister, P Rajeev, expressed full governmental support, citing its alignment with the state's Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) policies.

As soon as the green light is given, Unibound Catalyst intends to commence work, creating approximately 2,000 direct jobs. Company directors Sundheep V Elias and M P Suhail Gafoor have emphasized their commitment to immediate project execution.