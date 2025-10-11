Left Menu

Unibound Catalyst to Transform Kerala with Rs 870 Crore Education and Tourism Project

Unibound Catalyst Pvt Ltd plans a major Rs 870 crores investment for an education and tourism project in Balussery, Kerala. The Detailed Project Report has been submitted for approval. The initiative, aligned with ESG policies, aims to create 2,000 jobs and includes a sports park, amusement park, and wellness hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Unibound Catalyst Pvt Ltd is set to launch a monumental Rs 870 crores venture in the education and tourism sectors, located in Balussery, northern Kerala. The project, which will span over 96 acres, aims to blend educational facilities with tourism attractions, including a sports integrated education park and an amusement park.

The company has already submitted its Detailed Project Report for government approval, seeking single-window clearance. Speaking on the venture, Kerala's Industries Minister, P Rajeev, expressed full governmental support, citing its alignment with the state's Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) policies.

As soon as the green light is given, Unibound Catalyst intends to commence work, creating approximately 2,000 direct jobs. Company directors Sundheep V Elias and M P Suhail Gafoor have emphasized their commitment to immediate project execution.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

