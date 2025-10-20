Left Menu

Morocco to boost health, education spending to $15 bln in 2026

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 00:12 IST
Morocco to boost health, education spending to $15 bln in 2026

Morocco's 2026 budget will allocate 140 billion dirhams ($15 billion) to health and education, up 16% from last year, the royal palace said in a statement on Sunday.

Improving health and education services was a key demand by youth protesters who demonstrated across Morocco in the recent weeks.

Also Read: Morocco, Russia renew deal on Russian fishing in Atlantic waters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

UPDATE 1-Trump vows to keep 'massive' tariffs on India until Russian oil imp...

 Global
3
China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 China
4
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025