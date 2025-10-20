Morocco to boost health, education spending to $15 bln in 2026

Morocco's 2026 budget will allocate 140 billion dirhams ($15 billion) to health and education, up 16% from last year, the royal palace said in a statement on Sunday.

Improving health and education services was a key demand by youth protesters who demonstrated across Morocco in the recent weeks.

