Morocco to boost health, education spending to $15 bln in 2026
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 00:12 IST
Morocco's 2026 budget will allocate 140 billion dirhams ($15 billion) to health and education, up 16% from last year, the royal palace said in a statement on Sunday.
Improving health and education services was a key demand by youth protesters who demonstrated across Morocco in the recent weeks.
