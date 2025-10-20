Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Morocco to boost health, education spending to $15 billion in 2026

Morocco's 2026 budget will allocate 140 billion dirhams ($15 billion) to health and education, up 16% from last year, the royal palace said in a statement on Sunday.

Improving health and education services was a key demand by youth protesters who demonstrated across Morocco in recent weeks. The proposed spending on the two sectors would roughly equal 10% of Morocco's GDP.

Morocco's economy will grow 4.8% this year, up from 3.8% in 2024, thanks to domestic demand and the performance of the non-farming sector, the royal palace said in a statement, following a ministerial council chaired by King Mohammed VI. The 2026 draft budget, which also allocates more funds to reduce regional inequalities, will be discussed in detail after the finance minister presents it to parliament next week.

Separately, the council adopted two draft laws ahead of the next general elections, including measures to promote women and youth participation and to prevent corruption - like barring candidates who are convicted of a crime or violation from running. Under the proposals, candidates under 35 years old would face simplified candidacy rules and receive financial support covering 75% of their campaign costs.

