Left Menu

AIIMS Faculty Protests Unjust Removal Amid Convocation Changes

The Faculty Association of AIIMS announces a protest during the institute's convocation ceremony, objecting to the dismissal of a department head without due process, and expressing concern over the event's venue. They urge future events to reflect AIIMS's academic pride by remaining on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:44 IST
AIIMS Faculty Protests Unjust Removal Amid Convocation Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Faculty Association of AIIMS has announced that its members will not participate in the institute's convocation ceremony on Saturday. The protest is in response to the removal of the head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department, allegedly without following due procedure after a nurse's harassment complaint.

FAIMS expressed additional concern over the decision to hold the convocation ceremony off-campus for the third consecutive time. In a statement, the association emphasized that the event holding outside AIIMS undermines the institution's legacy.

As a peaceful form of protest, faculty members will wear black badges at an event in front of JLN Auditorium, AIIMS. They call for the reinstatement of Dr. AK Bisoi and future convocations to be held on campus, to honor the institution's spirit and tradition.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
2
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global
3
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
4
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025