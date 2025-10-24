AIIMS Faculty Protests Unjust Removal Amid Convocation Changes

The Faculty Association of AIIMS has announced that its members will not participate in the institute's convocation ceremony on Saturday. The protest is in response to the removal of the head of the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department, allegedly without following due procedure after a nurse's harassment complaint.

FAIMS expressed additional concern over the decision to hold the convocation ceremony off-campus for the third consecutive time. In a statement, the association emphasized that the event holding outside AIIMS undermines the institution's legacy.

As a peaceful form of protest, faculty members will wear black badges at an event in front of JLN Auditorium, AIIMS. They call for the reinstatement of Dr. AK Bisoi and future convocations to be held on campus, to honor the institution's spirit and tradition.