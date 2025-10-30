Left Menu

CBSE Revolutionizes Exam Schedule: Dual Board Exam Options for Class 10 Announced

The CBSE has announced the schedule for the 2026 class 10 and 12 board exams, to begin on February 17. Notably, this year introduces a second session for class 10 exams, running from May 15 to June 1, offering students a chance to improve scores. No separate supplementary exams will occur.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:48 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to administer class 10 and 12 board exams starting February 17, 2026, officials announced Thursday. Notably, this year introduces a significant change with class 10 exams being conducted twice during the academic year, reflecting a shift in the board's academic planning strategies.

The final datesheet, made public well ahead of time, reveals that class 10 exams will finish by March 10, while class 12 exams will conclude on April 9. The second round of class 10 exams is scheduled from May 15 to June 1, allowing students an additional opportunity to improve their scores, with the best score being retained.

According to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the dates have been carefully selected to avoid overlaps with other major entrance examinations, aiding students in managing their time efficiently. This strategic scheduling marks a new era in Indian secondary education, tailoring exam planning to better suit student needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

