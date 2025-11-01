Left Menu

Gadkari's Vision: Five Lakh Jobs for Vidarbha's Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a goal of creating five lakh jobs in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, over the next five years, through skill development initiatives. Launched by AID, the Nagpur Skill Centre, in collaboration with Tata STRIVE and others, seeks to empower youth with employment-oriented training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:44 IST
Gadkari's Vision: Five Lakh Jobs for Vidarbha's Future
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced an ambitious goal of generating five lakh jobs in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, within the next five years. Speaking at the launch of the Nagpur Skill Centre, Gadkari emphasized the potential for success despite the lofty target, highlighting past achievements such as the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur.

In collaboration with the Association for Industrial Development, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Tata STRIVE, and Vidarbha Global Foundation, the initiative focuses on industrial and skill training across sectors including tourism, hospitality, mining, handloom, handicrafts, and agriculture. Each assembly constituency in Vidarbha aims to train 5,000 youths, reducing urban migration by providing locally-accessible skill development.

Tata STRIVE's COO, Ameya Vanjari, outlined the program's structure, featuring industry-specific short-term courses followed by on-the-job training. With the Nagpur Skill Centre becoming the 41st facility in India, this initiative promises to accelerate industrial growth and create a skilled workforce ready for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025