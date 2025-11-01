Gadkari's Vision: Five Lakh Jobs for Vidarbha's Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced an ambitious goal of generating five lakh jobs in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, within the next five years. Speaking at the launch of the Nagpur Skill Centre, Gadkari emphasized the potential for success despite the lofty target, highlighting past achievements such as the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur.

In collaboration with the Association for Industrial Development, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Tata STRIVE, and Vidarbha Global Foundation, the initiative focuses on industrial and skill training across sectors including tourism, hospitality, mining, handloom, handicrafts, and agriculture. Each assembly constituency in Vidarbha aims to train 5,000 youths, reducing urban migration by providing locally-accessible skill development.

Tata STRIVE's COO, Ameya Vanjari, outlined the program's structure, featuring industry-specific short-term courses followed by on-the-job training. With the Nagpur Skill Centre becoming the 41st facility in India, this initiative promises to accelerate industrial growth and create a skilled workforce ready for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)