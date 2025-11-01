Tragic Fall at School Sparks Concerns Over Safety Measures

A heartbreaking incident occurred at Neerja Modi School where a sixth-grade student, Amaira, tragically died after falling from the school's fourth floor on Saturday. Authorities are investigating the situation, as preliminary signs indicate the possibility of suicide.

According to police, CCTV footage is being examined to understand the sequence leading to the tragedy. A Joint Parents Association spokesperson alleged the school tampered with evidence, pointing to a teacher's upsetting behavior as a potential trigger. The incident has sparked debates over safety protocols in educational institutions.

School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has ordered a thorough investigation into the school's security arrangements. The district education officer has been tasked with compiling a detailed report on the matter, amid widespread calls for enhanced safety measures and parental involvement in school committees.

