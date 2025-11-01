Left Menu

Kerala Agricultural University Fee Hike Sparks Student Protests

The Kerala Agricultural University recently faced student protests due to a fee hike, which tripled the tuition costs. Agriculture Minister P Prasad announced that the fee increase will be reconsidered, with plans to reduce the burden on students. Scholarships and further reductions are being discussed to support affected students.

Updated: 01-11-2025 19:17 IST
Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has become the center of student unrest following a significant hike in course fees. The increase, putting undergraduate and postgraduate students under financial strain, prompted large-scale protests.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad announced that the fee structure would be reconsidered to ensure that students are not unduly burdened. The decision came after discussions with university authorities, emphasizing that any fee hikes should not adversely impact students.

The government has directed the university's executive committee to consider a major fee reduction and explore scholarships to help students. An official announcement is expected soon, providing relief to many who feared they could no longer afford their education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

