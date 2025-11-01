Kerala Agricultural University Fee Hike Sparks Student Protests

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has become the center of student unrest following a significant hike in course fees. The increase, putting undergraduate and postgraduate students under financial strain, prompted large-scale protests.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad announced that the fee structure would be reconsidered to ensure that students are not unduly burdened. The decision came after discussions with university authorities, emphasizing that any fee hikes should not adversely impact students.

The government has directed the university's executive committee to consider a major fee reduction and explore scholarships to help students. An official announcement is expected soon, providing relief to many who feared they could no longer afford their education.

(With inputs from agencies.)