Empowering India: Women's Role in Education and Cultural Heritage
President Draupadi Murmu stressed the vital role of women in realizing a developed India by 2047 at the Patanjali University convocation. Highlighting women's significant representation and achievements in higher education, she called for inclusive growth and cultural preservation while addressing climate change.
President Draupadi Murmu highlighted the crucial role of women in achieving a developed India by 2047 during her address at Patanjali University's convocation ceremony. She praised the significant representation of female students, many of whom received medals, as a testament to the progress in women's education.
Emphasizing cultural heritage, Murmu commended Patanjali University's efforts in promoting yoga and Ayurveda, vital for preserving India's ancient traditions. She also underscored environmental consciousness and sustainable living as essential for the future.
The ceremony celebrated women's increasing influence in education, with over 1,450 students receiving degrees, in the presence of dignitaries like Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
