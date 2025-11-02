Empowering India: Women's Role in Education and Cultural Heritage

President Draupadi Murmu highlighted the crucial role of women in achieving a developed India by 2047 during her address at Patanjali University's convocation ceremony. She praised the significant representation of female students, many of whom received medals, as a testament to the progress in women's education.

Emphasizing cultural heritage, Murmu commended Patanjali University's efforts in promoting yoga and Ayurveda, vital for preserving India's ancient traditions. She also underscored environmental consciousness and sustainable living as essential for the future.

The ceremony celebrated women's increasing influence in education, with over 1,450 students receiving degrees, in the presence of dignitaries like Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

