Delhi High Court Upholds Right to Education Amid NEET Irregularities

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the state's duty to facilitate higher education cannot be infringed upon without compelling reasons, as stated in a recent judgment.

The case involved a student whose medical college admission was revoked due to allegations of NEET-UG 2024 exam misconduct, which the court found baseless.

The Central Bureau of Investigation clarified that while investigating the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, they identified 22 candidates involved in malpractices, but the petitioner was merely listed as a witness, not an accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)