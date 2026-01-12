Delhi High Court Upholds Right to Education Amid NEET Irregularities
The Delhi High Court emphasized the state's obligation to protect the right to higher education, even if not a fundamental right, in a case involving a student's NEET admission cancellation. Justice Singh ruled in favor of the student, highlighting unjustifiable cancellation based on unproven allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has ruled that the state's duty to facilitate higher education cannot be infringed upon without compelling reasons, as stated in a recent judgment.
The case involved a student whose medical college admission was revoked due to allegations of NEET-UG 2024 exam misconduct, which the court found baseless.
The Central Bureau of Investigation clarified that while investigating the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, they identified 22 candidates involved in malpractices, but the petitioner was merely listed as a witness, not an accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Superstar Vijay Questioned by CBI: Unraveling the Karur Stampede Case
TVK chief and actor Vijay arrives at CBI headquarters in Delhi for questioning in Karur stampede case: Officials.
TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI in Connection to Karur Stampede Case
Vijay Questioned by CBI in Karur Stampede Case
TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI: Karur Stampede Case Latest