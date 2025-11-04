Controversy Erupts Over Panjab University's Governance Restructuring

In a recent development, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of methodically undermining Panjab University's autonomy by restructuring its Senate and Syndicate.

Channi, joining students' protests, branded the changes a 'murder of democracy,' as they reduce the Senate's number and eliminate elections for the Syndicate, the university's executive body. He called on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to convene a special assembly session to address this pressing issue.

Amidst rising tensions, students demand the revocation of a controversial 'no-protest' affidavit, introduced by PU. Political leaders from various parties, including AAP and Congress, have criticized the Centre's actions, terming them unconstitutional and dictatorial. They vow to challenge the decree both politically and legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)