Peaceful End to Karbi Anglong Tensions: Hunger Strike Halted After Talks

Protestors in Karbi Anglong district, driven by political and social agendas, halted their 12-day hunger strike after productive talks with state representatives, demanding the eviction of illegal settlers from tribal lands.

Amid heated tensions, agitators had earlier set ablaze two motorcycles and the residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang, prompting swift intervention by security forces.

The government's promise of future dialogue, involving Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has temporarily calmed the unrest, though prohibitory orders and night curfews remain to ensure public safety.

