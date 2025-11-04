Left Menu

Teacher Suspended for Misuse of Authority in Andhra Pradesh

A teacher in Andhra Pradesh was suspended for forcing students to massage her legs during class. An official suspension order highlighted violations such as ignoring professional duties and improper classroom conduct. The viral video led to the disciplinary action against her recurring misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:21 IST
  Country:
  • India

A school teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district was suspended on Tuesday after a video showed her instructing two minor students to massage her legs during class. The video, now viral, captures the teacher, identified as Y Sujatha, stretching her legs and talking on her phone while the students comply with her demands.

The suspension order, disclosed to PTI by an official, stated that it was essential to take immediate action against Sujatha, the principal of LFL HM, GTWAH School in Bandapalli, due to her repeated violations of government instructions. The order cited her misconduct of requiring students to perform personal tasks as a significant breach.

Authorities noted that this was not Sujatha's first offense. The suspension highlighted her disregard for professional responsibilities and regulations, including using a phone during class hours. The government emphasized that her actions demonstrated gross negligence in fulfilling her teaching duties.

