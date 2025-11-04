Teacher Suspended for Misuse of Authority in Andhra Pradesh

A school teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district was suspended on Tuesday after a video showed her instructing two minor students to massage her legs during class. The video, now viral, captures the teacher, identified as Y Sujatha, stretching her legs and talking on her phone while the students comply with her demands.

The suspension order, disclosed to PTI by an official, stated that it was essential to take immediate action against Sujatha, the principal of LFL HM, GTWAH School in Bandapalli, due to her repeated violations of government instructions. The order cited her misconduct of requiring students to perform personal tasks as a significant breach.

Authorities noted that this was not Sujatha's first offense. The suspension highlighted her disregard for professional responsibilities and regulations, including using a phone during class hours. The government emphasized that her actions demonstrated gross negligence in fulfilling her teaching duties.