PhysicsWallah's CA Wallah Students Shine in CA Examinations

New Delhi | November 6, 2025: PhysicsWallah's CA Wallah, a subsidiary of the popular education company, has reported remarkable success with its students in the recent CA Foundation and CA Intermediate exams held in September 2025.

CA Wallah students excelled in the CA Intermediate examination with 26 out of 50 All-India rankings coming from its group, while its students secured 11 rankings in the CA Foundation results. This demonstrates the strength of CA Wallah's academic ecosystem, which offers conceptual learning, structured mentorship, and a blend of online and offline teaching.

Led by founder Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah aims to democratize education access with a focus on professional exam preparation through various platforms, advancing its mission to provide structured and accessible learning to aspiring Chartered Accountants across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)