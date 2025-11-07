Empowering Leaders: IIM Nagpur's Senior Management Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur, along with TimesPro, has launched admissions for the latest batch of its renowned Senior Management Programme (SMP). Tailored for mid to senior professionals, this one-year program is delivered online and focuses on enhancing leadership skills, financial insights, and digital strategies in a global business context.

Comprising three comprehensive modules, the course readies leaders to navigate contemporary business landscapes, advance financial acumen, and fuse people, profit, and sustainability. With a focus on real-world application, participants gain strategic insights to convert strategy into tangible results while fostering industry-wide collaboration and innovation.

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director at IIM Nagpur, highlighted the program's intent to blend rigorous academic scholarship with practical leadership training, enabling participants to lead organizational change. TimesPro's Sridhar Nagarajachar reiterated the program's role in developing leaders capable of translating strategy into commercial and operational successes in today's competitive environment.

