NIFT Jodhpur designs Rajasthan Royals jersey, adds another milestone to its portfolio

Designing the jersey and sports kit for the Rajasthan Royals IPL team marks another proud achievement for the Jodhpur-based NIFT, which previously gained recognition for creating the uniforms of marshals at the new Parliament building.

National Institute of Fashion Technology Jodhpur Director G H S Prasad recalled how a team of faculty members from NIFT, along with students, designed the jersey for the Rajasthan Royals team for this season, highlighting the state's regal heritage.

At the campus of the institute, the jersey is displayed with pride by the management, showcasing the talent that is nurtured by students, who take admission in this central government-supported institute.

''We are proud to have been part of these iconic projects,'' Prasad said. ''The Parliament marshals' uniform brought in a sense of Indianness, while the Rajasthan Royals jersey has drawn attention in both fashion and cricketing circles,'' he added.

Dr Aditi Mertia, assistant professor at NIFT, said the cricketing project came to them through a direct approach by the Rajasthan Royals management, who wanted a jersey that not only embodied the team's spirit but also carried a touch of Rajasthan's heritage.

''They wanted NIFT to be part of the creative process. They gave us broad ideas - one of them related to the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower) of Chittorgarh - and asked us to work around that theme,'' she said.

A team of 10 to 11 students and three faculty members worked over several months, and creativity met precision as the group went through around 100 design iterations to arrive at the final look.

''The process was intense. We had continuous meetings, frequent reviews, and their team even visited our campus to check samples. It took three to four months of collaborative effort to finalise everything, including the players' kits,'' she recalled.

Asked whether all those involved in designing the jersey followed cricket, Dr Mertia said, ''A few do.''

