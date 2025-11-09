DDA grants permission for 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has granted permission to organise ''Phool Waalon Ki Sair'', following the intervention of Lt Governor V K Saxena, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Last week, the organisers announced that they had decided to postpone the event as the DDA did not grant permission to organise the festival in Mehrauli's Aam Bagh.

After Saxena's intervention, the DDA has granted permission to the Anjuman-Sair-E-Gul-Faroshan, the organising body, to hold the traditional festival at its original venue, an official said, adding that the approval has been conveyed to the organisers.

Following reports about the festival being cancelled due to a lack of permits from the DDA, Saxena ordered an investigation.

It was revealed that the DDA's permit was delayed due to a Department of Forests and Environment direction dated November 28, 2023, prohibiting the organisation of such a festival in the area, the official claimed.

The DDA had been granting permission for the festival regularly till 2023 and even facilitated the organisation of ''Phool Walon Ki Sair'' in 2024, despite the orders of the AAP government, he said.

However, the organisers this time insisted on a written permission, which was issued after the LG's intervention.

The officials said that a conditional permit has been granted, ensuring that no harm is done to the environment during the festival.

Saxena urged action against the erring officials for their unresponsive and apathetic approach towards the issue, the official said.

''He has reiterated that any official found acting in deterrence to public interest will be punished as per provisions,'' the official added.

Upon receiving permission, the organisers said that the event will be held in February-March next year.

