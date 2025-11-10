Protests Unfold as Tragedy Strikes at DAV College
Hundreds protested at DAV College demanding arrests in response to student Ujjawal Rana's suicide. The protestors, including political leaders, held a demonstration after Rana set himself on fire due to unpaid fees. Authorities assured arrests, as police pursued suspects involved while offering support to the bereaved family.
Hundreds gathered outside DAV College in Budhana on Monday to demand justice for the tragic suicide of student Ujjawal Rana, seeking the immediate arrest of those responsible.
Political figures joined the protest, voicing outrage after Rana, barred from exams over unpaid fees, set himself ablaze at the college and later succumbed to his injuries.
District authorities promised arrests within 48 hours, while police pursued multiple suspects, as community leaders demanded accountability and financial aid was announced for Rana's family.
