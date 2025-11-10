Kerala and Centre Education Collaboration Under Scrutiny

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan engaged in a significant meeting with Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, on Monday to address key educational issues impacting the state. Central to their discussions was the PM SHRI scheme, which has recently become a point of contention between Kerala's state government and the Centre.

Pradhan expressed delight in meeting Minister Sivankutty, emphasizing their productive conversations surrounding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the PM SHRI initiative, and securing funds for Samagra Shiksha Kerala. These dialogues aim at enhancing the educational priorities identified by the Government of Kerala.

The meeting arrives in the backdrop of Kerala's decision to delay the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme, an initiative of the Indian Government aimed at upgrading selected schools under the NEP 2020. This decision follows objections from Kerala's political ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI), highlighting the ongoing political dynamics in education policies.

