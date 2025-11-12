Kerala's Stand Against PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Political Debate
The Kerala government has requested the Union Education Ministry to halt the proceedings of the PM SHRI scheme in the state, following legal advice and opposition from its coalition partner. The decision has stirred a political debate, emphasizing concerns over the infiltration of certain agendas into the state's education sector.
The Kerala government has sent a formal request to the Union Education Ministry, asking for a temporary halt to the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in the state. The request, articulated through a letter by State General Education Secretary K Vasuki, comes amid legal and political concerns.
The move follows advice from the Advocate General and is rooted in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's previous decision to pause the scheme amid resistance from coalition partner CPI. A seven-member Cabinet sub-committee has been established to assess the scheme further.
This situation has ignited a political debate, with the CPI arguing that the scheme might advance an RSS agenda in Kerala's education sector. The opposition has been vocal, underscoring a broader resistance to perceived attempts at ideological infiltration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
