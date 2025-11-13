From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

At just 13, Faith faced severe accusations from her own aunt, who blamed her for the family's misfortunes and branded her a witch. Starved and desperate, she fled her rural Nigerian village, seeking sanctuary and a new beginning.

Now 19, Faith is rewriting her narrative. She is pursuing a degree in Science Laboratory Technology in Eket, Nigeria, and aspires to become a medical doctor. 'I want to prove I'm not what they said I was,' she shared, reflecting on her tumultuous past.

The Child Rights and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) provided Faith with shelter and hope, a beacon for Nigerian children like her, accused of witchcraft. Despite legislation to combat this abusive practice, such accusations remain prevalent, fueled by traditional beliefs and financial motivations among pastors and witch doctors.

