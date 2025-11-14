Education's Shortcomings: A Call for Balanced Learning

Renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has voiced concerns about the current education system following the involvement of doctors in a recent deadly blast in Delhi. He highlighted the inadequacy of education that focuses solely on intellect without shaping character.

The incident, a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, resulted in 13 fatalities and has led to the arrest of eight individuals, including medical professionals. Ravi Shankar described the event as both horrific and shocking, raising questions about the ethics of those tasked with saving lives.

Ravi Shankar stressed the importance of a balanced education, combining science and spirituality to prevent unrest and dissatisfaction. He emphasized that education should cultivate a liberal, balanced personality, ensuring peace, prosperity, and happiness coexist. His comments came during an event in Jaipur attended by numerous youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)