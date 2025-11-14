Left Menu

Education's Shortcomings: A Call for Balanced Learning

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar criticized the education system after some doctors were implicated in a Delhi blast, emphasizing that education should develop character alongside intellect. He warned of the dangers of science without spirituality and vice versa, advocating for prosperity, happiness, and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:52 IST
Education's Shortcomings: A Call for Balanced Learning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has voiced concerns about the current education system following the involvement of doctors in a recent deadly blast in Delhi. He highlighted the inadequacy of education that focuses solely on intellect without shaping character.

The incident, a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, resulted in 13 fatalities and has led to the arrest of eight individuals, including medical professionals. Ravi Shankar described the event as both horrific and shocking, raising questions about the ethics of those tasked with saving lives.

Ravi Shankar stressed the importance of a balanced education, combining science and spirituality to prevent unrest and dissatisfaction. He emphasized that education should cultivate a liberal, balanced personality, ensuring peace, prosperity, and happiness coexist. His comments came during an event in Jaipur attended by numerous youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

 India
2
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
3
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
4
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025