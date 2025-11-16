Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

IIT-Kharagpur officially opened applications on Sunday for the first stage of its Young Innovators' Programme (YIP) for the 2025-26 academic year.

This competition is designed to nurture scientific curiosity and creativity in students from classes 8-12. Initially, participants will compete online, after which top-performing teams from India and abroad will be invited to a campus event.

During the on-campus event, teams will present their practical models or prototypes before a panel of IIT faculty. Past projects include innovative solutions such as a green water dispenser for differently-abled individuals, a low-cost herbal breathing mask, and an AI-based cancer monitoring tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)