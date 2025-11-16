Left Menu

Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

IIT-Kharagpur has launched the application process for its Young Innovators' Programme for the 2025-26 academic year. This competition seeks to foster scientific and creative skills among students in grades 8-12. Selected teams will participate in a final event at the campus, showcasing innovative projects to be judged by faculty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIT-Kharagpur officially opened applications on Sunday for the first stage of its Young Innovators' Programme (YIP) for the 2025-26 academic year.

This competition is designed to nurture scientific curiosity and creativity in students from classes 8-12. Initially, participants will compete online, after which top-performing teams from India and abroad will be invited to a campus event.

During the on-campus event, teams will present their practical models or prototypes before a panel of IIT faculty. Past projects include innovative solutions such as a green water dispenser for differently-abled individuals, a low-cost herbal breathing mask, and an AI-based cancer monitoring tool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

