Ningbo's Marriage Vouchers: A Push to Ignite the Nuptials

The Chinese city of Ningbo is taking innovative steps to boost marriage rates by offering consumption vouchers to couples who tie the knot from October 28 to December 31. Last year, China's marriage rate dropped by a fifth, highlighting the increasing reluctance of young couples to wed and start families due to educational and childcare costs.

According to Ningbo's civil affairs department, these vouchers, totaling 1,000 yuan ($141), can be redeemed at businesses that cater to weddings and related celebrations. The distribution of these limited vouchers will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, aiming to revitalize interest in marriage.

Authorities in other cities such as Hangzhou and Pinghu have initiated similar programs. Efforts to tackle China's population decline also include encouraging educational institutions to promote positive views on love, marriage, and family. The focus is not just on boosting marriage rates but also addressing the nation's rapidly aging demographic.

