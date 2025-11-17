Left Menu

Ningbo's Marriage Vouchers: A Push to Ignite the Nuptials

The city of Ningbo in eastern China is issuing marriage consumption vouchers to encourage couples to marry and have children amidst declining marriage rates. The vouchers, worth 1,000 yuan, can be used for wedding-related expenses. Similar initiatives are underway in other eastern cities like Hangzhou and Pinghu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:24 IST
The Chinese city of Ningbo is taking innovative steps to boost marriage rates by offering consumption vouchers to couples who tie the knot from October 28 to December 31. Last year, China's marriage rate dropped by a fifth, highlighting the increasing reluctance of young couples to wed and start families due to educational and childcare costs.

According to Ningbo's civil affairs department, these vouchers, totaling 1,000 yuan ($141), can be redeemed at businesses that cater to weddings and related celebrations. The distribution of these limited vouchers will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, aiming to revitalize interest in marriage.

Authorities in other cities such as Hangzhou and Pinghu have initiated similar programs. Efforts to tackle China's population decline also include encouraging educational institutions to promote positive views on love, marriage, and family. The focus is not just on boosting marriage rates but also addressing the nation's rapidly aging demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

