JGU Unveils Five New Japan-Focused Study Abroad Programs

In a significant advancement for India-Japan academic relations, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has revealed the launch of five Short-Term Study Abroad Programmes across prominent Japanese universities for Summer 2026. This development marks a notable step in JGU's international expansion and its dedication to globalising Indian higher education.

The new programmes are scheduled between June 15 and July 4, 2026, at esteemed institutions like the University of Tokyo, Chuo University, University of Yamanashi, Kyorin University, and Musashi University. These offerings focus on diverse themes, including globalisation, law, economics, society, AI applications, and cultural heritage, offering students a robust academic and cultural immersion experience.

This initiative aligns with the broader India-Japan bilateral cooperation trend, further enriched by strategic partnerships and academic engagements by JGU. With over 25 institutional partnerships in Japan, JGU continues to strengthen its position as a leader in fostering international academic collaboration, aiming to produce globally-minded graduates ready to tackle contemporary challenges.

