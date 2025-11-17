Unveiling the Future of Design: BITS Design School Opens New Horizons

In an influential move for aspiring designers, BITS Design School has opened admissions for its Bachelor of Design (Honours) program, which promises to fuse creativity with industry demands. Situated in Mumbai and affiliated with the prestigious BITS Pilani, the school undertakes the mission to cultivate design leaders of tomorrow.

Applications are currently open for the 180 available slots in the program, with eligibility based on entrance exams such as NID Design Aptitude Test, UCEED, and the school's own BITSDAT. The selection process includes application submission, score uploads, and interviews, culminating in final results by mid-May 2026.

The BITS Design School curriculum showcases five pivotal pathways, spanning physical and digital product design to experience and visual design, framed within global academic and industry contexts. With partnerships among leading universities and a strong industry advisory board, the program promises a holistic, forward-thinking approach to design education.

