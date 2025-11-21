Education most important of all global priorities: UP CM at global conference of chief justices

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said education remains the most important of all global priorities and stressed the need to revive meaningful dialogue among nations to address the pressing challenges facing the world.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World (ICCJW) organised by the City Montessori School here, he said that education forms the foundation of an individual, society, and the nation.

He also underscored the need to reduce academic pressure on children. ''We must ensure that children are not burdened or stressed by heavy school bags,'' he said, adding that more than 2.5 billion children worldwide deserved access to quality education.

The chief minister asserted that education remains the most crucial of the Sustainable Development, while underlining that global discussions on education, health and sustainable development often lose meaning in a world troubled by conflict, instability and attempts to undermine sovereignty.

He sought greater efforts to address these concerns, saying institutions working for global peace must be strengthened.

Adityanath cautioned the world against losing sight of its core problems. ''On deeper reflection, we realise that the breakdown of dialogue lies at the root of many global issues,'' he said, adding that attempts to obstruct dialogue in pursuit of dominance were a serious concern.

He added that India's ancient worldview of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or ''the whole world is one family'', continues to guide the country's philosophy. ''India has always supported, protected and contributed to the progress of the world in times of crisis.'' Terming the ICCJW a platform for constructive global conversation, Adityanath said it sends ''a strong message to those who create disorder to assert their dominance''.

The spirit behind the conference reflected an old tradition of unity, justice and global responsibility, he added. Paying tribute to City Montessori School founder Jagdish Gandhi, the chief minister remarked that the school had consistently worked for unity, justice and cooperation by hosting the conference for 25 years.

''Challenges of climate change, cybercrime and evolving crises demanded renewed global attention. Emerging technologies, while improving lives, have also introduced concerns such as data theft. Justice, ethical conduct and international law would shape the future of human civilisation,'' he said.

The chief minister urged the world to revisit the message given by the United Nations eight decades ago.

''While we must learn from history, we should not confine ourselves to past ideas. The world must address today's challenges -- climate change, cybersecurity, public health crises and terrorism -- by better utilising international platforms like the UN,'' he said.

Adityanath said the conference must send a message that justice can offer solutions to humanity's challenges. Justice must ensure equality, dignity and a prosperous future for all, he said and expressed confidence that the conference's resolutions would reach the United Nations and promote peace, compassion and fraternity.

The inaugural session featured cultural performances by CMS students.

City Montessori School Director and ICCJW Convener Sunita Gandhi called for updating the 80-year-old UN Charter to reflect present global realities.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including former heads of state, chief justices and judges from various countries, and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a City Montessori School alumnus who was part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station.

