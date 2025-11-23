Real Madrid's Bold Move Towards Structural Reform
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez announced his intention to propose changes to the club's bylaws at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting. While he did not directly address speculations about allowing private investment, the move signals potential shifts in the club's storied ownership structure.
During a Sunday general assembly, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez disclosed plans to propose bylaws revisions at an extraordinary general meeting set to take place soon.
Although Perez avoided mentioning specific plans for potential club ownership restructuring, his announcement fueled speculation about the introduction of private investment into the historic soccer institution.
Celebrated as the world's most valuable soccer club with a Forbes valuation of $6.75 billion, 123-year-old Real Madrid stands on the brink of potentially significant structural changes.
