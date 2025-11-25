Controversy Over Student Involvement in Electoral Roll Tasks
Kerala's Education Minister Sivankutty criticizes using school students for electoral tasks, deeming it a violation of their educational rights. With exams nearing, he stresses the negative impact on studies and questions responsibility if issues arise. The Education Department has already dedicated staff to support the electoral process.
In a recent statement, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed strong opposition to involving school students in electoral roll duties, labeling it a breach of their right to education.
The minister emphasized that with academic activities in full swing and crucial examinations approaching, diverting students' attention to such tasks is unacceptable. Instead, the Education Department has assigned its personnel to fulfill these obligations.
By engaging over 5,600 staff members as Booth Level Officers for electoral duties, the Department ensures minimal disruption to students' academics. Sivankutty warned of accountability issues if students are negatively affected by such responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
