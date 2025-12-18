Curiosity Fuels Science: Goa CM Encourages Students at Vidnyan Mahotsav

In an inspirational address at the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underscored the importance of curiosity and questioning to advance scientific knowledge. He encouraged students to embrace uncertainty and exploration as essential components of learning.

Highlighting science's pervasive role in daily life, Sawant stated that inquisitiveness propels scientific progress. Events like this Mahotsav, he noted, remind us that science extends beyond textbooks and labs, beginning with curiosity and continuing through persistent questioning.

The event, featuring 19 leading scientists and 4,500 students, offers a dynamic exchange of ideas across a spectrum of scientific disciplines, from fundamental sciences to emerging interdisciplinary fields, fostering an environment where students view research as a journey rather than a destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)