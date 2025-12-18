Left Menu

Curiosity Fuels Science: Goa CM Encourages Students at Vidnyan Mahotsav

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the power of inquiry and exploration in science to students at the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav. The event aims to foster scientific curiosity, featuring interactions with 19 scientists and participation from 4,500 students across diverse scientific fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:16 IST
Curiosity Fuels Science: Goa CM Encourages Students at Vidnyan Mahotsav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspirational address at the Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underscored the importance of curiosity and questioning to advance scientific knowledge. He encouraged students to embrace uncertainty and exploration as essential components of learning.

Highlighting science's pervasive role in daily life, Sawant stated that inquisitiveness propels scientific progress. Events like this Mahotsav, he noted, remind us that science extends beyond textbooks and labs, beginning with curiosity and continuing through persistent questioning.

The event, featuring 19 leading scientists and 4,500 students, offers a dynamic exchange of ideas across a spectrum of scientific disciplines, from fundamental sciences to emerging interdisciplinary fields, fostering an environment where students view research as a journey rather than a destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025